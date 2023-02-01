ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
peekskillherald.com

Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel

Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
PEEKSKILL, NY
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?

Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York

One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy