PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
peekskillherald.com
Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel
Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
White Plains cardiologist gives tips on heart health on Wear Red Day
Dr. James Peacock, a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital, joined News 12 to discuss how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?
Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
