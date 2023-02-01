ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: Bristol 43-19 Sale - Hosts score seven tries

Tries: I. Lloyd 3, Heward, Holmes, Ascherl, Davies Cons: Williams 4. George Ford's long-awaited debut for Sale ended in a bruising 43-19 defeat by already-eliminated Bristol in the Premiership Rugby Cup at Ashton Gate. A hat-trick of tries from Ioan Lloyd, plus one from Noah Heward and Ed Holmes helped...
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Wales host Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off what promises to be an exciting Six Nations campaign.The Welsh, buoyed by the return of Warren Gatland after a dismal 2022, hope they can pick up form ahead of the World Cup this year.While the Irish enter this year’s tournament as the No 1 side in the world and eager to create yet more history as the favourites here and a serious contender in France come September.The atmosphere promises to be electric in the first of a sensational double header as England host Scotland in the tea...
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
NME

Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers

Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
BBC

Scotland Under-21s face Spain in Euro 2025 qualifiers

Scotland Under-21s have been drawn against Spain and Belgium in their qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia. Spain are joint-record winners of the tournament along with Italy, with both countries having triumphed five times. Scot Gemmill's side will also face Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta in their bid...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says

Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC

Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles for Great Britain against Colombia

Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday (21:00 Red Button), 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan...
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 result and reaction as Van der Flier secures bonus point win

Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...

