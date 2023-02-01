Read full article on original website
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
Gatland wants focus on rugby as Wales meets top-ranked Irish
For Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland, the Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday cannot come soon enough. And that’s not just because it marks the start of the New Zealander’s second spell in charge of the national team. It also means, for many, the focus of Welsh...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
Welsh rugby fans sing 'Delilah' before and during Six Nations clash with Ireland
After being rocked by allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny, the WRU told the choir that performs before their home matches not to sing the song.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2. Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff. Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James...
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Bristol 43-19 Sale - Hosts score seven tries
Tries: I. Lloyd 3, Heward, Holmes, Ascherl, Davies Cons: Williams 4. George Ford's long-awaited debut for Sale ended in a bruising 43-19 defeat by already-eliminated Bristol in the Premiership Rugby Cup at Ashton Gate. A hat-trick of tries from Ioan Lloyd, plus one from Noah Heward and Ed Holmes helped...
Wales vs Ireland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
Wales host Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off what promises to be an exciting Six Nations campaign.The Welsh, buoyed by the return of Warren Gatland after a dismal 2022, hope they can pick up form ahead of the World Cup this year.While the Irish enter this year’s tournament as the No 1 side in the world and eager to create yet more history as the favourites here and a serious contender in France come September.The atmosphere promises to be electric in the first of a sensational double header as England host Scotland in the tea...
Hearts players rally around Socceroos teen Garang Kuol after debut to forget in Scottish Premiership
Australia's top young soccer prospect Garang Kuol has been given encouraging support by his captain at Hearts after enduring a chastening week in his UK footballing education
England vs Scotland- Six Nations: How to watch, when is it and who will be playing
England and Scotland will go head-to-head tis weekend as both teams look to start their Six Nations campaign with a win. Here's everything you need to know.
South Africa's chances of direct World Cup qualification hit by over-rate penalty
Qualification scenarios: What Sri Lanka, Ireland and South Africa need to do to gain direct entry to the 2023 World Cup
Andrew Strauss delivers MCC Cowdrey Lecture: T20 franchise era can 'democratise' cricket
Former England captain warns that sport's culture has not evolved to meet modern obligations
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
Six Nations can help lift rugby’s gloom and show what the game can really be
There are dark clouds hovering over rugby at the moment. It has not been the best of times of late by any stretch of the imagination but the Six Nations provides an unbelievable opportunity to focus on the very best of our game as we pull back the curtain and welcome a wider audience to the sport.
NME
Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers
Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland 'not that disappointed' with display after Ireland loss
Warren Gatland admitted he was "not that disappointed" with his side's performance in the 34-10 Six Nations defeat to Ireland. Gatland watched his side lose his first game in his second stint in charge as Wales head coach. "At the end of the game I said in my head that...
BBC
Scotland Under-21s face Spain in Euro 2025 qualifiers
Scotland Under-21s have been drawn against Spain and Belgium in their qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia. Spain are joint-record winners of the tournament along with Italy, with both countries having triumphed five times. Scot Gemmill's side will also face Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta in their bid...
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC
Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles for Great Britain against Colombia
Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday (21:00 Red Button), 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan...
Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 result and reaction as Van der Flier secures bonus point win
Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...
