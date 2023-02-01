20-year-old and 16-year-old shot dead between I-95 and school, Miami-Dade police say

A teenager and an adult male were shot and killed inside a white BMW near an elementary school in North Miami-Dade late Tuesday night. Another adult in the back seat of the car had minor injuries, likely from the debris, and a fourth adult was uninjured, police said.

The shooter, who police said was in another vehicle that had either stopped to speak with the group or was rolling past slowly, escaped and has not been identified. Miami-Dade Police spokesman Luis Sierra said police spoke with a witness after the shooting and were trying to get video surveillance from the nearby school to try and identify the vehicle.

Early Wednesday afternoon, police identified the two people killed as Jevon Bernard, 20, who was driving the BMW, and 16-year-old Luis Castro, who was in the passenger seat.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at Northwest 151st Street and Sixth Avenue, between Biscayne Gardens Elementary School and Interstate 95. Police said the BMW was facing north when it was shot up.

An exit ramp to I-95 at 151st Street remained closed through Wednesday morning, hindering rush hour traffic. It opened as school started.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).