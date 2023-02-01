ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Warmer temperatures return this weekend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Warmer temperatures return to Central Illinois this weekend after bitter cold conditions early Friday morning. Southerly winds will help drive our forecasting, bringing warmer air from the south through the weekend into next week. Dry conditions will continue for the next few days before rain arrives next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
DECATUR, IL
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in northern New Jersey last weekend will remain in custody without bail following his arraignment Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton is charged with attempted use...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

