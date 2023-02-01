ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Flemington Borough councilman arrested for selling cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutor says

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – A Flemington Borough councilman has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine, according Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington was charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents

CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons.  According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16 bottles of perfume into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $1,643. Police state that, on Jan. 19, 2023, the same female returned to the store and again filled a bag with merchandise totaling $1,600 before leaving without payment.  An investigation into both incidents led to the arrest of Alliyah Hines who admitted to police that she shoplifted the merchandise from ULTA on both aforementioned date and two additional days, totaling $4,000 in merchandise.  The ongoing investigation revealed there have been a total of 10 shoplifting incidents in the Clark ULTA store since November 2022 adding up to $20,000 in stolen merchandise.  Anyone with information about these shoplifting events is asked to call Detective McDonald at (732) 388-3434 or use the Anonymous Tip Line at (732) 453-8500. 
CLARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust

LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident

PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy