Car Thief Nabbed By Essex County Sheriff's Officers: Authorities
A 20-year-old man from Essex County was arrested with a stolen car and weapons, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:11 p.m., Essex County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Basir North, of Orange, for resisting arrest by flight, unlawful possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property among other charges.
Convicted Killer Flees Lyndhurst Shoplifting-Turned-Robbery, Nabbed By Alert Officer
A habitual offender who once served time for aggravated manslaughter was nabbed by a Lyndhurst police officer after he assaulted a security guard who tried to stop him from shoplifting, authorities said. Johannes Vanwageningen, 37, recently of Bloomingdale, loaded a shopping cart with merchandise, then bypassed the checkout lanes and...
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
School bus crash in Warren County leaves no children hurt; drivers injured
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The drivers of a school bus and a car were injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on County Road 519 (Hope Bridgeville Road) in...
Judge gives suspended Franklin fire chief a shot at redemption following arrest
HARDYSTON — The chief of Franklin Borough's fire department, suspended last month after he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, will have 60 days to prove he can abstain from alcohol and any further incidents with the woman before a court moves forward with his case, a judge ruled.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Flemington Borough councilman arrested for selling cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutor says
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – A Flemington Borough councilman has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine, according Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington was charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of...
Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents
CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons. According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16 bottles of perfume into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $1,643. Police state that, on Jan. 19, 2023, the same female returned to the store and again filled a bag with merchandise totaling $1,600 before leaving without payment. An investigation into both incidents led to the arrest of Alliyah Hines who admitted to police that she shoplifted the merchandise from ULTA on both aforementioned date and two additional days, totaling $4,000 in merchandise. The ongoing investigation revealed there have been a total of 10 shoplifting incidents in the Clark ULTA store since November 2022 adding up to $20,000 in stolen merchandise. Anyone with information about these shoplifting events is asked to call Detective McDonald at (732) 388-3434 or use the Anonymous Tip Line at (732) 453-8500.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
Warren County house fire sends resident to hospital for minor smoke inhalation
A resident trying to extinguish a house fire Saturday in Warren County suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital, the county fire marshal said. The blaze was reported late Saturday morning on Deer Run in Washington Township. The cause remained under investigation, but the fire appeared...
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home
A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
