Albemarle County, VA

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
Charlottesville City Schools to take sole ownership of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
Staunton City Council interviews candidates for open seat

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council held public interviews on Thursday for the top five candidates looking to fill an open seat. This open position results from former Mayor Andrea Oakes’ resignation at the beginning of the year. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber, and Adam...
Petite Marie Bette Black History Month Cakes

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Spending some time with NBC29 at Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville police department has added a new member to its team. The new recruit joined the department two weeks ago from New York. “Hopefully what he’s going to help us do is when we have calls for missing adults, missing juveniles, even if it’s a suspect, escaping from somewhere, use him and his nose,” Charlottesville K9 Officer Darius Nash said.
Jeff Woody introduced as new Charlottesville HS head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach. Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.
Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning chocolate shop in Charlottesville is understandably getting ready for Valentine’s Day. “It’s always a last-minute holiday,” Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, said. “We’ve done this 20-some years now, so we try to really, really anticipate those numbers ahead of time.”
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
