Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools to take sole ownership of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
NBC 29 News
Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
NBC 29 News
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
NBC 29 News
Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust. Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk. “It’s really important just to get...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
NBC 29 News
Staunton City Council interviews candidates for open seat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council held public interviews on Thursday for the top five candidates looking to fill an open seat. This open position results from former Mayor Andrea Oakes’ resignation at the beginning of the year. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber, and Adam...
NBC 29 News
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause. “Puppies from all...
NBC 29 News
Petite Marie Bette Black History Month Cakes
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Spending some time with NBC29 at Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville narrows down the list of appointed council member applicants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Only six finalists are left after 20 people applied for an open seat on Charlottesville City Council. The city announced Thursday, February 2, that the final six applicants are: Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristin Szakos. Each councilor sent in...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville police department has added a new member to its team. The new recruit joined the department two weeks ago from New York. “Hopefully what he’s going to help us do is when we have calls for missing adults, missing juveniles, even if it’s a suspect, escaping from somewhere, use him and his nose,” Charlottesville K9 Officer Darius Nash said.
NBC 29 News
Jeff Woody introduced as new Charlottesville HS head football coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach. Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine’s Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning chocolate shop in Charlottesville is understandably getting ready for Valentine’s Day. “It’s always a last-minute holiday,” Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, said. “We’ve done this 20-some years now, so we try to really, really anticipate those numbers ahead of time.”
NBC 29 News
Defending national champion UVA men’s tennis excited for finals rematch with Kentucky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college tennis season is underway, and the guys at UVA are looking to repeat as national champs. The No. 1 ranked Wahoos believe they’ve got the team chemistry to do it. The Cavaliers won their fifth national championship in the last 10 years back...
NBC 29 News
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Everything should be back up to normal for those who use Verizon, this after customers spent hours Thursday, February 2, without service. A cut to a fiber line affected many, including emergency services. The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center says its first course of action...
Comments / 0