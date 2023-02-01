CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO