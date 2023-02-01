ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 with serious injuries after carbon monoxide exposure, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin firefighters are busy again responding to carbon monoxide exposures at homes. Before 11 last night, crews were called to a house with 6 adults and 2 children who needed treatment. Two seriously ill patients were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - People were seen fighting over food in the dumpster at an H-E-B store in South Austin on William Cannon and I-35 yesterday. Witnesses say employees were seen throwing out meat and other perishables after a power outage at the store. Someone posted on social media claiming there...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police have made an arrest in the shooting at a shopping center Thursday evening. Pflugerville police said at 7:03 p.m., officers received a shots fired call at the Stone Hill Town Center. When officers arrived, police determined the shooting was an isolated incident between two people.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin still recovering after ice storm

Mayor Watson and Travis County Judge Andy Brown met Friday afternoon to announce twin disaster Declaration. The action will help the city access state and federal recovery funds.
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX

