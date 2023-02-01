May C. Stern, nee Ericks, age 76, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Beloved wife of William Stern. Devoted mother of Bret (Monica) Stern and Kevin Stern. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Aaron Stern, and Sarah and Joshua Lanting. Dear sister of the late Greg (Ranetta) Ericks. Mother-in-law of Lynn (Kevin) Lanting. Cherished aunt of several nieces and nephews. Fond niece of Alice (late Calvin) Drenth, Lucille (late Raymond) Zoeteman, and Marilyn (late Jack) Zoeteman. Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Anne Ericks. May was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

DYER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO