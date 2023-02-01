Read full article on original website
Related
thelansingjournal.com
District 158 celebrates award winners Korey Ziemkowski and Michael Earnshaw
LANSING, Ill. (February 3, 2023) — District 158 recognized the second-ever ABCDE award winner, Korey Ziemkowski, and the 2023 South Cook County Elementary Principal of the Year, Michael Earnshaw. Korey Ziemkowski. Korey Ziemkowski is the recipient of the ABCDE award, an acronym for Above and Beyond the Call of...
thelansingjournal.com
Six TF South football players sign with NCAA schools
LANSING, Ill. (February 3, 2023) – Several TF South seniors have wrapped up their high school football careers, but that doesn’t mean their days of being teammates are over. The Red Wolves honored their six seniors heading onto college football at a Wednesday ceremony. Three are heading to...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Previewing the candidate forum at the Lansing Library
LANSING, Ill. (February 3, 2023) – For the first time, The Lansing Journal will moderate a candidate forum for Village Trustee candidates at the Lansing Public Library. Journal Managing Editor Josh Bootsma previews the event below:. Submit your questions. The Lansing Public Library is located at 2750 Indiana Avenue....
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Joanne Barbara Schaub (nee Homans)
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Joanne Barbara Schaub, age 80 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She is survived by her loving mother Vera (nee Sass) Schmidt, her children: Sheryle (Edward) Bozich, David (Susan) Schaub, Susan (William) Overton and Deanna (Joe) Zivkovic; grandchildren: Joseph Bozich, Trevor (Elise) Bozich, Daniel (Hannah) Schaub, Nicholas (Shelby) Bozich, Natalie (Eliot) Slavik, Rebecca Schaub, Anna Overton, Tatiana Zivkovic, Gabriella Zivkovic, Luka Zivkovic, Nathan (Trina) Young, Michael Young, and Luke Young; great- grandchildren: Maddi Kasper, Alice Bozich, Joanna Bozich, Peter Bozich, Emma Bozich, Walker Young, and Warren Schaub; her two brothers-in-law: Melvin Schaub and Arthur Cain, and sister-in-law Eileen Jernberg. Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Schaub, daughter Amy Schaub, father Joseph Homans, sister Rita Cain, and brother William Homans.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Dawn E. Delgado
Dawn “Ellie” E. Delgado, nee Morrett, age 52, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Beloved wife of Anthony Delgado. Loving mother of Anthony “Sparrow”, Tyler and Trevor. Dear daughter of Marty (Joseph) Wisniewski and John (Caryn) Morrett. Sister of Pam Adduci and Michele Morrett. Dawn was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: May C. Stern
May C. Stern, nee Ericks, age 76, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Beloved wife of William Stern. Devoted mother of Bret (Monica) Stern and Kevin Stern. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Aaron Stern, and Sarah and Joshua Lanting. Dear sister of the late Greg (Ranetta) Ericks. Mother-in-law of Lynn (Kevin) Lanting. Cherished aunt of several nieces and nephews. Fond niece of Alice (late Calvin) Drenth, Lucille (late Raymond) Zoeteman, and Marilyn (late Jack) Zoeteman. Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Anne Ericks. May was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Saturday: Milder in the afternoon
LANSING, Ill. (February 3, 2023) – Lansing could swing up to a high of 42 degrees by late afternoon Saturday. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Comments / 0