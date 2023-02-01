ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pa.’s Fourth Congressional District Makes Forbes Ranking for Key Household Metric in Montco

Pa.’s fourth congressional district, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest in the nation, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes. Forbes recently analyzed all of the congressional districts that comprise the 116th Congress that started in January 2021 and will run until January 2023 to determine which have the highest median household incomes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
