Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Pa.’s Fourth Congressional District Makes Forbes Ranking for Key Household Metric in Montco
Pa.’s fourth congressional district, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest in the nation, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes. Forbes recently analyzed all of the congressional districts that comprise the 116th Congress that started in January 2021 and will run until January 2023 to determine which have the highest median household incomes.
For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections
Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania.
Aqua Invests $2.95 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Upper Dublin, New Hanover Townships
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2.95 million in main replacement projects in Upper Dublin and New Hanover townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers in Montgomery County.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
