Clearwater, FL

Clearwater hit-and-run lands pedestrian in the hospital

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for the driver responsible for a crash that landed a man in the hospital on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Druid Road near South Myrtle Avenue.

Kids dropped off near scene of Lakeland mass shooting moments before it happened, parents say

Clearwater police said a male pedestrian was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital. The involved driver did not stop after the crash.

Police did not provide details about what led up to the crash. There is no word on the victim’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Comments / 2

Andrea D Garcia
3d ago

So sad. Hope they find who did this. Whoever did this making it worst for their self because they left the scene of the crash after hitting the person. Very sad 🙏🏾🙏🏾

WFLA

WFLA

