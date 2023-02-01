Read full article on original website
Sunshine Today With Mountain Snow on the Way Sunday Night [Feb. 4th Weather]
We’re in for plenty of sunshine today. Snow showers will spread across the mountains Sunday night then drop into the lower elevations by Monday. The heaviest amounts will be across the divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 53 and an overnight low of 23. The...
Buena Vista Grapplers Host Final Dual Before Post Season
Buena Vista wrestlers faced Florence for a dual tonight in their final tune up heading into this weekends League Tournament at James Irwin. Before the matches got underway, Senior Night festivities honored Otto Rizzi, David Arellano and Haden Camp. 106 JJ Medina. W Fall :41. 113 Otto Rizzi. L Forfeit.
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Fall to #2 Vanguard 47-38
The Lady Demons take on a tough league opponent at home falling to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 47-38. Highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
FIBArk Donates $20,000 to the City of Salida for Paddlesport Education
On Wednesday, Jan. 25th, FIBArk donated $20,000 to the City of Salida to support the mission of paddle sports education. The FIBArk organization became a 501c3 8 years ago with the mission to educate people about paddle sports, and the City of Salida has joined forces to support, organize, and create such opportunities. The FIBArk Community Boathouse board continues to work with the City when the festival is over to facilitate programs like “Kids in Kayaks”, American Canoe Association level 1 & 2 – learn to kayak classes, and Kayak Roll session to help nurture a love of paddlesports and the river from the youngest in the community.
Salida Girls Basketball Defeat Banning Lewis 34-31
The Lady Spartans defeat the Lady Stallions for their Winterfest game 34-31. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Wyatt gave his thoughts on the girls win tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and...
Former Lake County Coroner Sentenced on Two Counts of Unlawful Cremation
A former Lake County coroner was sentenced to 180 days in jail Thursday, Feb. 2nd, related to mishandling the corpse of a stillborn baby in his funeral home. 47-year-old Shannon Kent pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful cremation acts. Kent was elected as Lake...
Chaffee Commissioners Authorize Use of Portion of Reallocated Lodging Tax to Chaffee Housing Authority
In a unanimous vote at their special meeting on January 31st, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners approved directing a portion of the Lodging Tax Reallocation Fund to the Chaffee Housing Authority. In 2023, the CHA will receive $260,000 from these restricted-use funds. This funding will be utilized to support...
Chaffee County Public Health Launches Narcan Trainings for Overdose Prevention
Chaffee County, CO –In light of alarming overdose rates in Chaffee County, and the state as a whole, Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be providing overdose awareness and prevention training to local bars, restaurants, and music venues. From 2020-2021, Colorado saw 3,358 overdoses deaths, as well as an increase in non-fatal overdoses. In 2021-2022 there were 6 overdose deaths here in Chaffee County. Per local EMS, in 2021-2022 Narcan was administered as a response to an overdose 18 times. Unreported administration of Narcan in Chaffee County is also highly likely to have occurred, as individuals often do not call emergency medical personnel when overdose occurs.
Hit And Run Suspect Led Buna Vista Police on a High-Speed Chase
A hit and run suspect with four previous DUI convictions led officers on high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2nd, through Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement that was coming into the Buena Vista town limits. The incident began at 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon when officers were alerted to a reported apparent hit and run west of BV in the area of County Road 306. A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista. The suspect nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was considered to be dangerous, and the pursuit was called off.
Salida Girls Basketball Dominate James Irwin 68-3
The Lady Spartans dominated the Lady Jaguars 68-3 on their last road game of the season. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Wyatt gave his thoughts on the girls win tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years...
Murphy Appoints New Judge in Schoolhouse Day Care Case
Chief Judge Patrick Murphy yesterday appointed a new judge for the case involving Roberta Rodriquez and Amy Lovato of The Schoolhouse Day Care Center in Poncha Springs. Park County Judge Brian Green will now preside over the case. A motions hearing in front of Judge Green will take place February 7th.
