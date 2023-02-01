The Lady Demons take on a tough league opponent at home falling to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 47-38. Highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO