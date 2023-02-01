ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colmar, PA

CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia

Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Phillymag.com

This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks

Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
