Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Area Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
Sibling Rivals Travis And Jason Kelce Launch RealTruck Big Game Giveaway
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have more than one thing in common, and it’s not that they’re both professional athletes vying for a championship during the Big Game on February 12. All-Pros Travis Kelce, tight-end for Kansas City, and Jason Kelce, center for Philadelphia, are both investors in RealTruck, Inc., the premier
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
The Pennypacker Mills craft event will have kids making a Victorian fan in the style of this actual one. Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown company again producing CBS Super Bowl Greatest Commercials countdown show
While all of Bucks County will be rooting for the Eagles against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, there’ll be another competition taking place at the same time among advertisers to see which commercial reigns supreme. Super Bowl commercials have almost become as big as the game itself. And...
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
phillyvoice.com
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
5 of Our Favorite Chocolate Spots in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Where to Get Your Chocolate Fix in Philadelphia? You must stop by one of these Philadelphia landmarks if you love the chocolate and the city. These shops offer hand-molded, filled, and other goodies.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia
Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
Philly Pops find new temporary home after eviction from Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center ousted the Pops last month after missing a deadline to pay $520,000.
Popular pop-up Curiosity Doughnuts set to open bakery in Doylestown
The mood was light as customers made room for one another in the packed line that had formed inside Native Café one February morning last year. Twice a week, the coffee shop’s cozy space in downtown Doylestown hosts a pop-up for Curiosity Doughnuts, never failing to draw crowds of loyal followers. ...
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Phillymag.com
This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks
Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
