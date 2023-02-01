ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

cyndio
6d ago

Why? To stir up more bad racial relations? Just like Obama before her? Do President and VP attend law enforcement killed in line of duty funerals ambushed? Shameful.

Vibe

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

Rev. Al Sharpton addresses online rumor about Tyre Nichols

The Rev. Al Sharpton wanted to make one thing clear the night before Tyre Nichols‘ funeral: No rumor will stop the pursuit of justice. Nichols was severely beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Jan. 10, Nichols died as a result of the injuries he sustained. On Jan. 20, the Memphis Police Department fired five Black officers involved in the beating. On Jan. 27, the video of Nichols’ beating was released to the public. On Jan. 30, the department “relieved” a White officer of his duties and suspended another officer on Jan. 31.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said. Preston Hemphill had been suspended as he was investigated...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case

► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges could […]
MEMPHIS, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN

