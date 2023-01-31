Read full article on original website
Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. There are many reasons why drivers are gravitating toward electric vehicles. Money is one of them. While EVs can command a higher...
Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 U.S. vehicles over air bag risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 model year Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States. The urgent warning covers various 2001-2003 model year Honda Accord, Civic CR-V and Odyssey, Pilot and Acura 3.2CL and...
Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally discounts Panamera by 88%, hundreds of people put down deposits
For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.
Ford Mustang GT Battles Gated Audi R8, Ferrari F430 In Drag Races
Slide 1 of 20: 2022 Ford Mustang California Special. The Mustang is the heaviest of the bunch. The Ford Mustang GT offers a lot of performance for a reasonable price. It’s gotten more powerful and capable over the years, and a new Sam CarLegion YouTube video shows how it stacks up to legends like the Audi R8 and the Ferrari F430.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Way Better Than It Should Be
Internal-combustion roots don’t stop the luxury sedan from going 282 miles per charge. Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. Not long ago, turning an internal combustion automobile into an EV required some significant sacrifices in range, performance, or charging speed – and sometimes all three. Today, however, some automakers have cracked the code, building vehicles that are equally suited to ICE and electric powertrains.
Every new SUV coming soon
Slide 1 of 39: With their child-friendly interiors, raised driving positions and big trunks, they're seen as the go-to choice for families on the move. It makes sense, then, that car makers are launching ever more SUVs to keep up with demand.In fact, between now and the end of 2023, a staggering number – over 30 - new SUV models will be heading into US showrooms. In this story, we'll tell you everything you need to know about each of them, so you can decide if it's worth waiting for. We'll also show you some of the models arriving later, in 2024 and beyond, using our own spy photography together with official pictures and our exclusive artist impressions.Click through this slideshow to learn more about each new model:
Least satisfying vehicle rankings seek to highlight the worst cars of the year
Consumer Reports polls its members on all sorts of topics related to how they buy and use products ranging from mobile phones to humidifiers for indoor plants. Cars are regularly one of CR’s most interesting topics, and its recent study on the least satisfying vehicles to own offers insights into the cars people wish they hadn’t purchased.
