positivelynaperville.com
A new reason to reach out to elected officials
In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
tspr.org
Galesburg legal counsel responds to alleged Open Meeting Act violations by city council
In response to alleged violations of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Galesburg’s legal counsel told the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the closed session meetings of the city council were authorized, in part because a federal discrimination complaint against the city was being discussed. Ward One Council Member Bradley...
Courthouse News Service
‘That’s not our jurisdiction’ – Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns
CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
Illinois quick hits: Fire at historic Joliet mansion; village fined over Fair House Act
Fire at historic Joliet mansion A historic mansion in Joliet went up in flames Wednesday. The Joliet Fire Department responded to the fire at the Haley Mansion where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. A fire department spokesman told reporters on the scene while there is extensive damage to the structure, the building is not a complete loss. The mansion, built in the 1890s, is used for weddings,...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
MyStateline.com
People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says
A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Madison County Record
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Charges Former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney With Bribery and Misconduct
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in...
White County plaintiffs receive TRO from assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another group of Illinoisans do not have to follow the state law banning assault weapons. White County Judge T. Scott Webb issued a temporary restraining order Thursday for the plaintiffs in the White County lawsuit. The order affects only the 1,900 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit argues the law […]
Illinois tops the list for workforce development
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
