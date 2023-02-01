ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers–CCRES

Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand

Putting the finishing touches on the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby before opening. A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY. Breaking Bread Community is...
UPPER DARBY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Olive Oil Boasts a Wealth of Health Benefits for Delawareans

We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but what about a spoonful of olive oil?. In addition to its rich flavor and versatility when it comes to cooking, olive oil has numerous health benefits. “Olive oil contains high levels of monounsaturated...
DELCO.Today

Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office

The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support

Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals

Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The winery won a 2021 dry rose and a 2020 Estate Pinot Noir. Penns Woods is a...
CHADDS FORD, PA
DELCO.Today

So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?

Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Avelo Airlines Brings Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline has landed at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida. Texas-based Avelo Airlines officially launched a hub at the New Castle County airport on Wednesday. Avelo is flying nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

