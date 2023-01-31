California Senate Republicans Urge Immediate Action to Alleviate Costs of Rising Natural Gas Prices

Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights
Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California Could Be First State to Impose a “Savings Tax”
The original story can be read here. California already has the highest Income Tax, Sales Tax, Gas Tax, Car Tax and Property Tax – but now California Democrat politicians want to impose another massive tax on savings, investments and assets of state residents. By Dylan Martin. California’s taxes are...
Comments / 0