Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Former Senator Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes
A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian. Here are ways to handle...
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The winery won a 2021 dry rose and a 2020 Estate Pinot Noir. Penns Woods is a...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
Clock Tower Schools Cleared to Open at Former Glen Mills School Site
A school will reopen at the former Glen Mills School property under a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Clock Tower Schools. Clock Tower was granted a provisional two-year license to run a residential and day treatment program at the site in Glen Mills.
So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?
Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Welcomes New Plebe Classes
Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC) welcomes the latest classes of plebes to both the Academy and the College to begin the spring semester. The entrance of the winter College plebe class is the first mid-year College class since 2020. There is a total of 23 plebes – four...
Chaos and Gordon Will Represent Delco at This Year’s Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet Feb. 12 will showcase 19 dogs from animal rescue organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, including two dogs from Providence Animal Center in Media, writes Maria Pulcinella for WHYY.
Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office
State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown.
Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support
Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
New York Times: Senior Becomes Yoga Devotee at Swarthmore Class
When the mid-60s hit Lawrence Nees, aches and pains came with it. He had less flexibility and it was harder to get up from the floor, writes Amanda Loudin for The New York Tmes. His wife was a yoga student, so when he retired as a history professor from the...
A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center
Delaware County Council is considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
Haverford Deal Could Save Trees at Villanova Property
A tentative agreement between Haverford Township and Lower Merion School District could reduce the number of trees razed at the historic Oakwell Estate property in Villanova for new athletic fields, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Adds 2 Business Degrees to Curriculum
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology continues to help students find success in their careers with the launch of two new business degrees. The Media school is offering two new degrees starting in April of 2023, including its first-ever Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Six new certificates will also...
Teen Anthony Alexander Up for Young Hero Award Remembered
On President’s Day a year ago, Anthony Alexander Jr. jumped into the frigid waters of a pond in Collingdale Park to help rescue three children who had fallen through the ice. “They really need help,” he said at the time. “I wasn’t going to sit there and let them...
Malvern Bank House of the Week Stately Colonial in Bryn Mawr
A stately colonial home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr. Situated on two beautiful acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, the home with its four-car garage offers a variety of elegant features along with a thoughtful open floor plan.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0