Downingtown, PA

DELCO.Today

Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office

The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Former Senator Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech

Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes

A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian. Here are ways to handle...
NEW CASTLE, DE
DELCO.Today

Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals

Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The winery won a 2021 dry rose and a 2020 Estate Pinot Noir. Penns Woods is a...
CHADDS FORD, PA
DELCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?

Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support

Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center

Delaware County Council is considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

