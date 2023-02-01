ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

National Signing Day 2023: See where these Louisville high school athletes will play next

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

High school seniors from around the Louisville area are preparing to take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys. For all of them, that journey involves autographing a National Letter of Intent when the spring signing period kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 1, across the country.

Below is a running list of athletes in the Class of 2023 from Louisville-area high schools who are planning to sign — or have already signed — NLIs with the college of their choice.

For a list of athletes who signed back in November, click here . And for a look at the football standouts who participated in December's early signing period, click here .

Did we miss anyone? If you know of an athlete who has signed a National Letter of Intent this week to play at the collegiate level, please email: bholton@gannett.com.

Baseball

Ben Brown, Eastern, Anderson University

Henry Craig, Eastern, Transylvania University

Brooks Hagedorn, Trinity, Lincoln Memorial University

Jake Lind, Eastern, Indiana University Southeast

Noah McCarty, Eastern, Thomas More University

Jack Neal, Trinity, Marietta College

Cam Warfield, Trinity, Transylvania University

Early signing period: These Louisville-area prep football standouts inked NLIs in December

Cross-country/track and field

Maggie Jewell, Eastern, Kentucky Wesleyan University

Emma Morton, Eastern, Boyce College

Esports

Andrew Stammerman, Trinity, Bellarmine

Football

Drew Allen, Trinity, United States Military Academy

Jayden Allen, Eastern, Kentucky State University

LaBryce Byrnes, Waggener, Lindsey Wilson College

Jaxon Elkins, Oldham County, Centre College

Bryon Faith, Ballard, University of Findlay

Jack Fitzgerald, St. Xavier, Thomas More University

Jamarcus Frank, Ballard, Lindsey Wilson College

Jaiden Haskins, Waggener, Marian University

Andrew Kros, St. Xavier, Notre Dame

Noah Meyers, Trinity, Western Kentucky University

Ethan Miller, Eastern, Kentucky State University

Jaden Minkins, Ballard, Louisville

Matthew Morris, Eastern, Georgetown College

Henry Murr, St. Xavier, Washington University

Tavon Malik Powell, Doss, Highland Community College

Jaxon Panariello, St. Xavier, Louisville

Trey Prather, St. Xavier, Rhodes College

Mason Sedoris, Oldham County, Hanover College

Brok Sholtes, Trinity, Campbellsville University

Quintez Thomas, Eastern, Louisville

Andrew Weikert, St. Xavier, Centre College

Cole Wickliffe, Trinity, Georgetown College

Lacrosse

Jack McKiernan, Trinity, Transylvania University

These kids got game! Meet the Louisville-area Class of 2023 athletes who signed with colleges in November

Softball

Ava Manning, Christian Academy, Transylvania University

Grace Mullins, Christian Academy, Taylor University

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: National Signing Day 2023: See where these Louisville high school athletes will play next

