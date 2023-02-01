National Signing Day 2023: See where these Louisville high school athletes will play next

High school seniors from around the Louisville area are preparing to take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys. For all of them, that journey involves autographing a National Letter of Intent when the spring signing period kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 1, across the country.

Below is a running list of athletes in the Class of 2023 from Louisville-area high schools who are planning to sign — or have already signed — NLIs with the college of their choice.

Did we miss anyone? If you know of an athlete who has signed a National Letter of Intent this week to play at the collegiate level, please email: bholton@gannett.com.

Baseball

Ben Brown, Eastern, Anderson University

Henry Craig, Eastern, Transylvania University

Brooks Hagedorn, Trinity, Lincoln Memorial University

Jake Lind, Eastern, Indiana University Southeast

Noah McCarty, Eastern, Thomas More University

Jack Neal, Trinity, Marietta College

Cam Warfield, Trinity, Transylvania University

Cross-country/track and field

Maggie Jewell, Eastern, Kentucky Wesleyan University

Emma Morton, Eastern, Boyce College

Esports

Andrew Stammerman, Trinity, Bellarmine

Football

Drew Allen, Trinity, United States Military Academy

Jayden Allen, Eastern, Kentucky State University

LaBryce Byrnes, Waggener, Lindsey Wilson College

Jaxon Elkins, Oldham County, Centre College

Bryon Faith, Ballard, University of Findlay

Jack Fitzgerald, St. Xavier, Thomas More University

Jamarcus Frank, Ballard, Lindsey Wilson College

Jaiden Haskins, Waggener, Marian University

Andrew Kros, St. Xavier, Notre Dame

Noah Meyers, Trinity, Western Kentucky University

Ethan Miller, Eastern, Kentucky State University

Jaden Minkins, Ballard, Louisville

Matthew Morris, Eastern, Georgetown College

Henry Murr, St. Xavier, Washington University

Tavon Malik Powell, Doss, Highland Community College

Jaxon Panariello, St. Xavier, Louisville

Trey Prather, St. Xavier, Rhodes College

Mason Sedoris, Oldham County, Hanover College

Brok Sholtes, Trinity, Campbellsville University

Quintez Thomas, Eastern, Louisville

Andrew Weikert, St. Xavier, Centre College

Cole Wickliffe, Trinity, Georgetown College

Lacrosse

Jack McKiernan, Trinity, Transylvania University

Softball

Ava Manning, Christian Academy, Transylvania University

Grace Mullins, Christian Academy, Taylor University

