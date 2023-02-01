ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

State extends public comment period for Toms River Superfund settlement

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwDi9_0kYTsCMi00

TOMS RIVER -- The state has extended the comment period to April 5 on a controversial settlement proposal with BASF that would preserve 1,000 acres of the former Ciba-Geigy Corp. Superfund site.

The extension marks a win for environmental advocates and township officials who have criticized the state Department of Environmental Protection for not involving Toms River in the settlement discussions. Advocates, including Save Barnegat Bay, are now pushing the state to hold a public hearing on the plan in Toms River.

"While it is fantastic news that the NJDEP has extended the public comment period for their proposed settlement with BASF, the current owners of the Ciba-Geigy Superfund site, there are still so many questions that need to be answered if we hope to make informed comments about this proposal," Save Barnegat Bay wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

The group is urging people to sign a change.org petition which asks the DEP to hold a public hearing on the settlement in Toms River. "The Toms River community demands that BASF and NJDEP hold a public meeting at the Toms River HS before the end of the comment period regarding the proposed (Natural Resources Defense) settlement and that knowledgeable representatives from BASF and NJDEP be in attendance to answer our questions," the petition reads.

The DEP announced the comment period extension following a three-hour "Community Speak-Out" on the settlement proposal held by Save Barnegat Bay last week at Toms River High School North. Dozens of speakers raised questions about the settlement agreement, which would resolve a 2007 lawsuit filed by the state that accused Ciba of damaging New Jersey's natural resources.

Toms River officials have opposed the settlement, noting it would allow BASF to develop 250 acres of the property. The township wants all the land to be preserved, and wants the company to set aside some money to compensate residents for any future health concerns that could be related to Ciba's decades of industrial dye production on the land.

Liquid waste from Ciba's operations was initially dumped in the nearby Toms River, but eventually it was piped into the ocean off Ortley Beach through a 10-mile-long pipeline.

A rupture in that pipeline at Bay and Vaughn avenues in 1984 alerted residents to the chemicals that were being dumped into the ocean. Ciba employees had for years also dumped chemical waste in various pits on the property; sometimes first putting the waste and sludge into drums that were placed mostly in unlined landfills.

Thousands of drums were eventually moved from the nearly 1,400-acre site, located between Oak Ridge Parkway and Route 37. Hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of tainted soil were dug up, treated to remove contaminants, and returned to the site.

Toms River also wants a planned nature center on the property to include the history of Ciba's environmental contamination, and wants BASF to set aside money in a fund to pay for any future health problems that might be attributed to pollution from the property. Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson supported the township's position in a letter sent last week to DEP, saying he objected to Toms River officials' exclusion from settlement talks.

In recent years, BASF has been hosting students from local high schools — including Toms River Regional schools — who have assisted with environmental studies and learned about the property's history and remediation efforts.

Groundwater cleanup — paid for by BASF — is still ongoing at the property. Before selling the land, Ciba spent more than $300 million to treat groundwater and clean up toxic waste on its property, and spent millions more to settle three lawsuits related to toxic waste on its land and the polluted groundwater that it caused.

Rabbit rescue:Toms River Animal Shelter seeks supplies for rescued rabbits

It will likely take at least 20 more years to clean up the groundwater pollution plume that emanates from the Superfund site, officials have said.

Comments can be submitted to David Bean, Chief, Office of Natural Resource Restoration, NJDEP, 501 East State Street, Mail Code 501-03, PO Box 420, Trenton, NJ 08625-0420.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 38 years. She's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash

A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
HOWELL, NJ
trentonnj.org

City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
TRENTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Joe Vicari will not seek re-election amid disfunction, disarray in Ocean County GOP

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After decades of community service, Ocean County Commissioner Joseph Vicari will not seek re-election in November. Vicari said he plans to retire from public service after 43 years in Office. Last year, Vicari was the target of vitriol and scorn by other Ocean County Commissioners over several issues. In exchange for bucking the party line, Vicari was stripped by Ocean County Commissioner Chairwoman Virginia “Ginny” Haines of all appointments. Vicari said he wishes to now devote more time with his family after his term expires in December 31st. Upon serving the rest of his current term The post Joe Vicari will not seek re-election amid disfunction, disarray in Ocean County GOP appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy