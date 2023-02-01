Read full article on original website
Related
ISP: Jennings County police shoot, kill armed man in North Vernon while serving warrant
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Jennings County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a handgun Friday while attempting to serve him a warrant in North Vernon. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to an address […]
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
wzdm.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Returned to Daviess County Jail
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Washington convenience store in April of 2018 is now being held in the Daviess County Security Center following his arrest in Marion County, Illinois on Monday. The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department with the arrest...
ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Warrants
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning, following his discovery at the intersection of 14th and Church in Vincennes. 47 year-old Tim Eaton is charged with current counts of meth dealing, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance, nd various warrants. The warrants are dated between February of 2021 and January of this year. Eaton is also accused of forcibly resisting law enforcement during the State Police investigation. Eaton is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
korncountry.com
North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth dealing. The investigation began with a Jennings County Circuit Court search warrant being granted for a home in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the warrant, deputies allegedly found about 65 grams of methamphetamine, over $2000 in cash, two firearms, scales, and other items used in the distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg man killed in train-pedestrian accident
— A Greensburg man is dead after he was struck by a train on the 900 block of East State Road 46 Friday afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Central Dispatch received a call around 3:21 pm about a man who had been hit by a train.
wzdm.com
Arrest Update for Thursday, 2/2
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 22 year-old DeQuarius Strowder on a single count of domestic battery. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. A Cedar Lake man turned himself in to...
WTHR
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
Fox 59
Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
Comments / 0