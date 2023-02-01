ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expected to leave Biden administration

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration soon, according to two people familiar with the matter, marking the first Cabinet secretary departure of President Joe Biden's presidency. Walsh has been offered a job heading the NHL's Players' Association, the people said. His departure isn't expected to...
BOSTON, MA
Republicans repeatedly interrupt Biden during State of the Union address

Republicans repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, ignoring the occasional shushes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In moments throughout the address, Republicans in the House chamber shouted at Biden, protesting his approach to a wide range of issues such as immigration, Social Security and Medicare spending and the debt ceiling.
GEORGIA STATE
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office

The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. The official did not say how or when those incidents were discovered. The official said that the...
TEXAS STATE
White House looks to undercut GOP arguments ahead of border security hearing

The White House tried to flip the script on border security politics, accusing House Republicans of "staging political stunts" and undermining border security ahead of a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday that probed the Biden administration's handling of the US southern border. In a memo obtained by CNN, the White...
LOUISIANA STATE
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows

As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
FTX to politicians: Give us back our donations or we'll sue you

The new management of FTX is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by the crypto platform or its founders before it went bankrupt last year. The company, which collapsed in November and is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation,...

