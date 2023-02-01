Read full article on original website
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Biden to test run his reelection message in his first State of the Union to a divided Congress
President Joe Biden's yearly State of the Union speech -- his first in front of a divided Congress -- will offer the best glimpse to date of his argument for another term, making Tuesday's address a test run of sorts as he approaches a reelection announcement. In both substance and...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expected to leave Biden administration
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration soon, according to two people familiar with the matter, marking the first Cabinet secretary departure of President Joe Biden's presidency. Walsh has been offered a job heading the NHL's Players' Association, the people said. His departure isn't expected to...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Biden administration tells Supreme Court Title 42 will end when Covid-19 public health emergency expires
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that its intent to let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May will moot the ongoing case over a Trump-era border restriction. "Absent other relevant developments, the end of the public health emergency will (among other consequences) terminate the Title 42...
Republicans repeatedly interrupt Biden during State of the Union address
Republicans repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, ignoring the occasional shushes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In moments throughout the address, Republicans in the House chamber shouted at Biden, protesting his approach to a wide range of issues such as immigration, Social Security and Medicare spending and the debt ceiling.
Labor Secretary Walsh is the 'designated survivor' at the State of the Union address
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is the "designated survivor" during President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The selection comes the same day CNN reported that Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration soon -- marking the first Cabinet secretary departure of Biden's presidency. Biden's...
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. The official did not say how or when those incidents were discovered. The official said that the...
White House looks to undercut GOP arguments ahead of border security hearing
The White House tried to flip the script on border security politics, accusing House Republicans of "staging political stunts" and undermining border security ahead of a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday that probed the Biden administration's handling of the US southern border. In a memo obtained by CNN, the White...
Santos' unusual $199.99 campaign expenses are putting scrutiny on his longtime treasurer
In the fall of 2020, then-New York Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign submitted a report to federal regulators with a series of unusual expenses: 21 payments on a single day of exactly $199.99 each. The outlays -- each just one penny below the dollar figure above which campaigns are required to keep receipts -- all went to anonymous recipients.
IRS suggests waiting to file your taxes if you got a special payment from your state in 2022
Millions of Californians in 2022 got a special check from their state government to offer relief from a variety of negative economic events including inflation. Millions of taxpayers in other states got different types of special payments from their state governments as well --- such as income or property tax rebates.
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows
As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.
This Fed official grocery shops for his family and knows just how high prices are
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, understands that consumers are still struggling to deal with high prices. And he has the frozen lasagna to prove it. Kashkari told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday that he knows first hand how expensive many consumer goods and services are. The...
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...
Janet Yellen: You don't have a recession when you have the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the probability of a US recession this year is low as she touted job growth and low unemployment on the eve of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
Jill Biden's State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols' parents, Bono, Ukraine ambassador, Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, Tyre Nichols' parents, U2 star Bono, Monterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay, Ukraine's ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova and a Holocaust survivor are among those headed to the US Capitol Tuesday evening where President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address. Biden's...
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
FTX to politicians: Give us back our donations or we'll sue you
The new management of FTX is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by the crypto platform or its founders before it went bankrupt last year. The company, which collapsed in November and is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation,...
