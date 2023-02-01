Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Staying on a warming trend
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Monday evening! We had another great, warmer day. Highs reached the mid and upper 50s. Our warming trend and dry stretch continues the next few days. Then, a strong cold front brings us rain and a cool down. Tonight gets chilly under a...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Warming temperatures through the end of the week
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Not as cold overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. A gorgeous Wednesday on tap. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the 70 degree mark. Not bad for the first full week of February.
