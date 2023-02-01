ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY

JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy