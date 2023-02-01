Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
wtvbam.com
Short handed Coldwater gymnastics team loses to Parma Western
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Lady Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Parma Western Panthers for a conference match in their home gym on Thursday but a shorthanded Coldwater squad dropped the makeup meet by a margin of 126.45 to 122.35. Coach Kim Nichols said, “It was actually a...
wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers drop matches to Harper Creek and Thornapple-Kellogg
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals wrestling team lost a pair of matches on Wednesday at Harper Creek. They were beaten by the host Beavers 66-12 in their final Interstate 8 match of the season. The Cardinals got pin fall victories from Tre’a Miller at 138 pounds...
wtvbam.com
Bronson bounces back from Monday loss to defeat Constantine
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It’s been an up and down season for Bronson’s boys basketball team. After a disappointing lose at Sturgis on Monday, the Vikings bounced back on Wednesday night and won at Constantine 53-46. Bronson improved to 6-8 with the non-conference victory. Kameron Brackett...
wtvbam.com
CHS grad Alicia Smith inducted into Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
MATTAWAN, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater High School graduate Alicia Smith was recently inducted into the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Smith has coached at Mattawan High School since 1998. She spent three seasons as the J.V. coach before becoming the varsity coach in 2001. Her...
wtvbam.com
Bronson and UC win twice, Quincy splits, Crance and George record 100th career wins
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson wrapped up an undefeated season in Big 8 Conference dual meets on Wednesday night as they defeated Concord 78-3 and Homer 71-6. The two wins improved the Vikings overall record to 31-3. Double winners for the Vikings were Aiden Fill (113), Owen Kimmons...
wtvbam.com
Legg Middle School girls basketball teams sweep Jackson Northwest
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams swept Jackson Northwest on Wednesday night. The 8th grade A team got their first win of the season as they defeated Northwest 24-15. Paisley Harvey led Legg with five points while Marie Powers grabbed 12 rebounds. The 8th...
wtvbam.com
SEKISUI Voltek announces sponsorship of Coldwater race driver Gage Rodgers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater native who will be racing at the Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series later this month has picked up a sponsorship from a local company. SEKISUI Voltek has announced they are sponsoring Gage Rodgers as he will be driving the Kimmel...
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf
Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
Lansing survivor of Ohio Turnpike pileup now recovering at Sparrow
Ohio Turnpike survivor Jacob Taylor is returning home to receive care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Joyce Elaine Necket
Joyce Elaine Necket, 91, of Union City passed away Monday January 30, 2023, in the care of The Laurels of Coldwater. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Burlington Cemetery, located on M-60, Burlington, MI 49029. Pastor Dan Maurer of the Union City Wesleyan Church will officiate.
WILX-TV
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
