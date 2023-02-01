ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Short handed Coldwater gymnastics team loses to Parma Western

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Lady Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Parma Western Panthers for a conference match in their home gym on Thursday but a shorthanded Coldwater squad dropped the makeup meet by a margin of 126.45 to 122.35. Coach Kim Nichols said, “It was actually a...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson bounces back from Monday loss to defeat Constantine

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It’s been an up and down season for Bronson’s boys basketball team. After a disappointing lose at Sturgis on Monday, the Vikings bounced back on Wednesday night and won at Constantine 53-46. Bronson improved to 6-8 with the non-conference victory. Kameron Brackett...
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Legg Middle School girls basketball teams sweep Jackson Northwest

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams swept Jackson Northwest on Wednesday night. The 8th grade A team got their first win of the season as they defeated Northwest 24-15. Paisley Harvey led Legg with five points while Marie Powers grabbed 12 rebounds. The 8th...
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf

Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Joyce Elaine Necket

Joyce Elaine Necket, 91, of Union City passed away Monday January 30, 2023, in the care of The Laurels of Coldwater. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Burlington Cemetery, located on M-60, Burlington, MI 49029. Pastor Dan Maurer of the Union City Wesleyan Church will officiate.
UNION CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
LANSING, MI

