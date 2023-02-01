Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
BT Sport's Best Foot Forward & Tottenham's sustainability commitments with Joe Cole & Carlton Cole
BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Carlton Cole discuss Tottenham's commitment to sustainability
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut in Premier League clash against Fulham.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
Espanyol lose appeal against Barcelona's use of Robert Lewandowski
Espanyol's appeal against Barcelona for the alleged improper fielding of Robert Lewandowski has been rejected by the La Liga Appeals Committee.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Mallorca vs Real Madrid in La Liga, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Jurgen Klopp: I don't understand Chelsea's spending
Jurgen Klopp admits he has no idea how Chelsea managed to spend so much money in the January transfer window while complying with FFP rules.
Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Team news, predicted lineups and how to watch on TV.
Thiago Silva set to sign new Chelsea contract
Thiago Silva has confirmed he is set to sign a new Chelsea contract.
Jonas Eidevall reacts to Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January
Jonas Eidevall has admitted his disappointment in Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January, but conceded it was a difficult window to do business in.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
