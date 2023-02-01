Read full article on original website
Related
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan Good Samaritan Rewarded After Returning Nearly $15,000 in Cash
There's a popular phrase, "No good deed goes unpunished", meaning that going above and beyond almost always backfires on you. While it feels like going above and beyond to do the right thing is rarely rewarded in today's society, there's a Michigan woman who is seeing fantastic karma for doing the right thing.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
How Hunting is Accidentally Hurting Michigan’s Bald Eagles
I know...hunting generally hurts animals. I mean, that's kind of the point, right? Whether for food or for sport, the end result of hunting is a dead animal. But, this is an issue that affects bald eagles, specifically, that may not be well known amongst most hunters. Bald eagles in...
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Diane Maher
Fox Motors is a staple in the West Michigan car dealership community, but there are big plans for its future. Already the 76th-largest dealership group in the U.S., the desire to expand for Fox Motors is not a new concept in the evolving dealership industry. Dealership group mergers and acquisitions are red hot, and Fox Motors is playing its part.
bridgemi.com
Northern Michigan towns embrace marijuana, while many suburbs still opt out
LANSING – The results of Michigan’s local ballot proposals in November to legalize retail recreational marijuana were mixed, with about half passing, expanding the number of municipalities that allow cannabis businesses. By the end of 2022, 129 municipalities chose to permit adult-use cannabis, and 1,378 communities opted out.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0