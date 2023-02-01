ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Twitter Is Pointing Fingers at Mark Wahlberg as the 'Massive Movie Star' Jessica Simpson Had an Affair With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Twitter is going into full-detective mode trying to look at all of the clues Jessica Simpson dropped in her short story, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, where she claimed to have an affair with a “massive movie star.” Their initial meeting happened at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards where the A-list star was presenting.  The “With You” singer was on a break from Nick Lachey at the time, and the mystery man, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, took...
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
Upworthy

People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination

Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy