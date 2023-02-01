Read full article on original website
The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute
On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
VISTA Careers–CCRES
Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
phillyvoice.com
Lansdowne home health care agency must pay $2.3 million to workers deprived of adequate overtime wages
A Lansdowne home health care company must pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages to workers after failing to provide them with time-and-a-half overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Affectionate Home Health Care, which provides nursing care and household management to Philadelphia and Delaware...
Arc of Chester County Hosts Meeting for Families Coping with Service, Staff Shortages
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. The Arc of Chester County in West Chester hosted a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss a severe shortage of staff and programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reports the Media News Group for the Daily Local News.
Once Just a Hobby, Berwyn Man Morphs Firewood Cutting Into Something More
Production day in Lancaster County for James Stango, a Berwyn-based wood supplier. He seasons and sells his wood by species. Berwyn resident James Stango, a full-time CPA for two decades, started cutting his own firewood 12 years ago as a hobby, just to heat his home, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The National Civics Bee is an annual competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style
Ruth J. Ranier was remembered by friends as living life to her fullest. An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
delawaretoday.com
Olive Oil Boasts a Wealth of Health Benefits for Delawareans
We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but what about a spoonful of olive oil?. In addition to its rich flavor and versatility when it comes to cooking, olive oil has numerous health benefits. “Olive oil contains high levels of monounsaturated...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Avelo’s first flight
Taking Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Wilmington-New Castle is now off my bucket list. Even with skepticism influenced by decades of covering the ups and downs of airline service in underserved areas, I came away cautiously optimistic. The airline is basing a flight crew and a 737 jet that...
Camden County sanitation workers go on strike over ‘unfair labor practices’
About 130 sanitation workers in Camden County went on strike, citing “unfair labor practices” against Waste Management. They say they’re prepared to stay on strike for as long as they have to.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. This...
WBOC
Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness
HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding
Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight
The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
WMDT.com
Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor
DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections
Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi, former CEO of Chester County Chamber of Busniness & Industry, for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged...
