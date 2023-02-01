ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute

On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers–CCRES

Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style

Ruth J. Ranier was remembered by friends as living life to her fullest. An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELVERSON, PA
delawaretoday.com

Olive Oil Boasts a Wealth of Health Benefits for Delawareans

We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but what about a spoonful of olive oil?. In addition to its rich flavor and versatility when it comes to cooking, olive oil has numerous health benefits. “Olive oil contains high levels of monounsaturated...
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Avelo’s first flight

Taking Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Wilmington-New Castle is now off my bucket list. Even with skepticism influenced by decades of covering the ups and downs of airline service in underserved areas, I came away cautiously optimistic. The airline is basing a flight crew and a 737 jet that...
WILMINGTON, DE
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness

HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
HARRINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding

Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight

The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WMDT.com

Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor

DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
DOVER, DE
VISTA.Today

For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections

Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi, former CEO of Chester County Chamber of Busniness & Industry, for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy