One teen caught, another on the run after escaping juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have captured one teen and are still searching for another teen who escaped from a youth facility center Tuesday night.

Officers say the teens escaped from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 8:40 p.m. after they reportedly gained access to a set of keys.

According to Metro police, the teens used the set of keys to unlock the door to their detention area and then climbed over a wall to leave the facility. Officials were notified of the escape about one hour later.

Cesar Chavez-Perdomo (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Brett Webb (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials identified Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, as the escapees. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after he was arrested in May 2022 for carjacking.

Metro police say Chavez-Perdomo is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, is facing out of county charges, and described as 6-feet tall and 250 pounds.

On Wednesday, just after 8:30 a.m., Metro police announced that Webb was taken into custody in Robertson County. He has since returned to Nashville.

Anyone who sees Chavez-Perdomo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 .

