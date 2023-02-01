ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

One teen caught, another on the run after escaping juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUgAb_0kYTmI1I00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have captured one teen and are still searching for another teen who escaped from a youth facility center Tuesday night.

Officers say the teens escaped from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 8:40 p.m. after they reportedly gained access to a set of keys.

18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting

According to Metro police, the teens used the set of keys to unlock the door to their detention area and then climbed over a wall to leave the facility.  Officials were notified of the escape about one hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fScDr_0kYTmI1I00
Cesar Chavez-Perdomo (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Brett Webb (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials identified Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, as the escapees. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after he was arrested in May 2022 for carjacking.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Metro police say Chavez-Perdomo is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, is facing out of county charges, and described as 6-feet tall and 250 pounds.

On Wednesday, just after 8:30 a.m., Metro police announced that Webb was taken into custody in Robertson County. He has since returned to Nashville.

Anyone who sees Chavez-Perdomo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 .

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

