The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute
On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The National Civics Bee is an annual competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
WCU Cottrell Entrepreneurship Center Seeks Big Ideas for 2023 Business Idea Competition
BIC 2022 Grand Prize Winner Joseph Richter. He developed “Split," an app to assist children of divorced parents. The 2023 Annual Business Idea Competition at West Chester University is now open, and all ideas are welcome. $11,500 in prize money is being awarded at this year’s competition. Let your big idea become a reality by winning this competition and jumpstarting your business.
Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight
The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit. Tower sold...
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
Arc of Chester County Hosts Meeting for Families Coping with Service, Staff Shortages
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. The Arc of Chester County in West Chester hosted a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss a severe shortage of staff and programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reports the Media News Group for the Daily Local News.
Once Just a Hobby, Berwyn Man Morphs Firewood Cutting Into Something More
Production day in Lancaster County for James Stango, a Berwyn-based wood supplier. He seasons and sells his wood by species. Berwyn resident James Stango, a full-time CPA for two decades, started cutting his own firewood 12 years ago as a hobby, just to heat his home, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andy Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of the...
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Welcomes New Plebe Classes
Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC) welcomes the latest classes of plebes to both the Academy and the College to begin the spring semester. The entrance of the winter College plebe class is the first mid-year College class since 2020.
Chester County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Chester County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6ABC plugged in the details of why.
Malvern’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Rover Community Transportation to Transition to Chester County Government
From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a county-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services.
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. This...
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Ryan Boyer, Business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades, speaks during a press conference to announce a program introducing students to the construction trades at Strawberry Mansion, in Philadelphia. Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Chester County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
Less Than Three Days Remain to Submit Nominations for the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars
The 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars included (clockwise from top left) Alyssa Levan, Matthew Riddick, Ashley Leiss, and Darren Girardeau. Less than three days remain to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 PM on Friday, Feb. 3. We’ve had...
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery
Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
