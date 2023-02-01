Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
3 Michigan restaurants named on Yelp's list of top 100 US Restaurants for 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Happy Friday, foodies! Three restaurants in Metro Detroit have made it on the list of Yelp's top hundred restaurants in the country for 2023. Keep reading to find more out about these local restaurants and what makes them so popular among Michiganders!This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list. To compile the list, Yelp researchers used Yelp submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, along with other factors. Here are the three Michigan restaurants that made the list:Baobab FareDetroit's Baobab Fare ranked at No. 28 on the list and features cuisine from Burundi, an East...
OnlyInYourState
Spend An Entire Week At These 9 Enticing Rentals In Michigan And Score An Awesome Discount
What is better than taking a week of rest and relaxation, or an invigorating outdoor adventure, in Michigan? Saving some bling on the best vacation ever! Each of these unique and wonderful vacation rentals in Michigan offers you a discount for staying a week or more – so pack your bags, hop in the car, and start that Michigan adventure you’ve been dreaming about. If you haven’t been dreaming about a Michigan vacation yet, you will soon…
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan
Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
