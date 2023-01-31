Read full article on original website
WLBT
Driver sustains ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into building
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Jackson Thursday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the 200 block of Lamar Street. Martin says the driver of the vehicle struck...
WLBT
Jackson residents frustrated with broken traffic lights, road infrastructure repair delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken traffic lights and poles down around the capital city. It’s a problem that’s driving some residents to distraction and they want the city to take action. ”It’s an eyesore with inoperable lights hanging off poles.”. Tameka Gilkey lives in North Jackson. Gilkey...
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor creates youth violence prevention committee
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs Jr. is appointing eight members to a Youth Violence Prevention Committee. The committee will be tasked with making recommendations on the safety and well-being of youth under the age of 18 years old within the city of Vicksburg, according to Flaggs. The...
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
WLBT
Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20; eastbound lane closed
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
WLBT
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
worldanimalnews.com
More Than 170 Cats Have Been Rescued From Severe Neglect In Crystal Springs, Mississippi
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is assisting the City of Crystal Springs with the rescue of approximately 170 cats from an alleged large-scale neglect situation. Mississippi Animal Rescue League also assisted on-scene. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one...
WAPT
Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
WAPT
Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Rankin County Man Killed In Wreck On Hwy 471
A Rankin County man was killed in a wreck that happened on Highway 471. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer was driving southbound on Hwy 471 when it ran into a tree on the...
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested in Port Gibson for destroying church property
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, I Sheriff Edward Goods, was contacted by the key holder for the First Presbyterian Church located at 605 Church Street, Port Gibson, MS. Upon my arrival, I immediately noticed that the church had significant damage. After further investigation, within hours a suspect, Arthur Washington, Jr. was interviewed, arrested and charged with destroying public property, church building, or certain cemetery items.
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs issues Proclamation of a Local Emergency for Vicksburg
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has issued a proclamation of a local emergency after Monday night’s shooting which left one juvenile dead and others injured. Vicksburg, MS — As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will issue a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg – Warren Partnership unveils strategic plan
The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership (composed by the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Foundation, and the Warren County Port Commission) announced its 2023 – 2028 strategic plan at the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon. The plan, developed by Vision First Advisors of Tallahassee, Florida, was...
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
vicksburgnews.com
Sanderson Farms Championship host organization donates $1M to benefit Children’s of Mississippi
Sanderson Farms Championship host organization Century Club Charities donated $1 million from the golf tournament to benefit Mississippi’s only hospital for children. The donation from proceeds of the state’s only PGA TOUR event to Friends of Children’s Hospital was announced at a news conference today at Children’s of Mississippi’s Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The $1 million gift coupled with over $500,000 to other Mississippi charities, including an anonymous donation of $100,000 directly to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, takes the 2022 total charitable impact of Century Club Charities to more than $1.5 million statewide.
