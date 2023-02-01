ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo to be left out of Liverpool Champions League squad

Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo are set to be axed from Liverpool's squad for the Champions League knockout stages. The return to fitness of both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus the January signing of Cody Gakpo, had left Jurgen Klopp needing to find three spaces in his squad for the second half of the Reds' European campaign.
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr final score, highlights and analysis as Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescues point

Cristiano Ronaldo snatched 2-2 draw for Al Nassr at Al Fateh as he dispatched his first Saudi Pro League goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Al Nassr were behind twice and Ronaldo missed a couple of glorious chances before holding his nerve amid a tempestuous conclusion, where his strike partner Anderson Talisca was sent off at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

