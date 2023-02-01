Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Has an MLS team ever played in Club World Cup? History of USA and Canada in FIFA club tournament
The Seattle Sounders are making history as they head to Morocco to participate in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This year's tournament, officially dubbed "2022" even though it's taking place in February 2023 thanks to delays to other competitions that pushed the schedule back, will feature a Major League Soccer club for the first time ever.
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo to be left out of Liverpool Champions League squad
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo are set to be axed from Liverpool's squad for the Champions League knockout stages. The return to fitness of both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus the January signing of Cody Gakpo, had left Jurgen Klopp needing to find three spaces in his squad for the second half of the Reds' European campaign.
Tottenham vs Manchester City lineups, starting 11, team news, injuries for Premier League match
Tottenham Hotspur could be reinforced by two players making their home debuts for the club when they face Manchester City for the second time in under three weeks on Sunday. Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro both joined Spurs after their 4-2 defeat at City on January 19, when Antonio Conte's side spurned a 2-0 halftime lead.
Where is Antonio Conte? Latest on Tottenham manager's gallbladder surgery recovery ahead of Man City match
Antonio Conte thanked Tottenham Hotspur fans for their concern about his health following an announcement by the club on Wednesday, four days before their Premier League match against Manchester City. Spurs said that their Italian manager had his gallbladder removed after the 53-year-old suffered "severe abdominal pain". Conte has been...
A gulf has always existed between the NRL and Super League but is it about to become worse?
Brian McDermott knows a thing or two about what it takes to win within the incessant grind of rugby league, getting his hands on multiple trophies during his decade-long playing career at Bradford before going on to become the most successful coach in Super League history. He was the man...
Six Nations history: Most wins, previous Grand Slams, best players in rugby tournament
The 2023 Six Nations Championship is just days away from kick-off and, as ever, the excitement is sky-high, with all six teams having reason to be confident. Taking place just seven months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, this year's tournament looks set to be the best ever.
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr final score, highlights and analysis as Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescues point
Cristiano Ronaldo snatched 2-2 draw for Al Nassr at Al Fateh as he dispatched his first Saudi Pro League goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Al Nassr were behind twice and Ronaldo missed a couple of glorious chances before holding his nerve amid a tempestuous conclusion, where his strike partner Anderson Talisca was sent off at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.
