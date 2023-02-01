REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Positive work culture at Auto Safety Center in West Bend and Cedarburg, WI
West Bend, WI – Reliable service, fast turnaround on repairs, but there’s something else that separates Auto Safety Center from the rest? Watch the video and Mike will tell you….
washingtoncountyinsider.com
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire
Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s
February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Soap-making class February 25, 2023 with Ann Marie Craig and Century Farmhouse Soaps
Washington Co., WI – Sign up today for a Saturday, February 25 soap-making class with Ann Marie Craig at Cedar Valley Retreat Center. Craig is known as the ‘soap lady’ having previously owned the downtown Main Street store, Century Farmhouse Soaps. (she was even featured on John McGivern’s Around the Corner television show)
Two civilians injured after Brookfield house fire
Two civilians were taken to the hospital for evaluations following a house fire in Brookfield Saturday morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Town of Erin Group files Notice of Intent to Sue vs. Washington Co. regarding proposed wetland development
February 3, 2023 – Town of Erin, Wi – Neighbors in the Town of Erin have spoken out aggressively against a proposal by Washington County to put a concrete slab with a trailer on a wetland at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
ozaukeepress.com
Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port
Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
CBS 58
Active Streets program seeks proposals for 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is seeking proposals for the next round of its Active Streets program. The program started in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Works chose streets in four areas of the city and limited or prohibited traffic with the goal of increasing safety for people looking to walk or bike at a safe distance from one another.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Promotions tied to merger with Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins
February 3, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Cornerstone Community Bank is merging with Horicon Bank and soon these rolls will transition with the promotions of Rick Novotny to Senior Vice President – Chief Credit Officer, Chris Zirbes to Senior Vice President – Commercial Lender, and Chad Zimborski to Vice President – Commercial Lender.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Laufer Trucking provides all of your shipping needs, from everyday to specialized loads
Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc. in Hartford has been providing service to customers locally, in the Midwest, and beyond since 1976. Year after year we are the recipient of Platinum or Gold National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty, the nation’s largest insurer of the trucking industry. This award is reserved for the safest fleets on the road.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
ozaukeepress.com
County’s first homeless shelter opens
Family Promise converts former Port Washington day care center into facility that will help it meet need for temporary emergency housing. A CELEBRATION COMPLETE with a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to mark the completion of Portlight Shelter, a homeless shelter in Port Washington to be operated by Family Promise of Ozaukee County. Cutting the ribbon Tuesday were (from left) Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel, Family Promise CEO Cori Guerin, Board President Connie Pukaite and Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke. Photos by Sam Arendt.
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
