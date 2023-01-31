Read full article on original website
James Frederick Staff
James F. Staff, 93, of Vandalia, IL passed away January 31, 2023, having enjoyed a long life full of family, friends and community. Jim was born in rural Vandalia on October 8, 1929, son of Edna (Funk) and Floyd F. Staff. Early years of growing up in Vera with his brothers, Floyd Gene and Beeb, provided unique experiences and great story telling.
Jimmie A. Wasser
Jimmie A. Wasser, 89, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 06, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Vandalia with Pastor Timothy Landskroener officiating. A Private Family Interment will be held following the service at Liberty Cemetery, rural Brownstown with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
Vandalia Subway back open after remodel
The Vandalia Subway is back open. Subway Regional Manager Tiffini Correll says “Vandalia Subway is back open after being closed for a remodel.” She says the “new look is bright and inviting.” She also invites everyone to come in to try one of the 12 new sandwiches on the Series menu.
