Jimmie A. Wasser, 89, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 06, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Vandalia with Pastor Timothy Landskroener officiating. A Private Family Interment will be held following the service at Liberty Cemetery, rural Brownstown with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

