CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab.Concrete debris fell from the garage and shattered glass panels above the lobby of the station, injuring the hand of a young girl in the lobby. The driver was taken to a local hospital. Alewife Station will remain closed indefinitely, Transit Police said, as crews clean up and the structural integrity of the building is evaluated.The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO