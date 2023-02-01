Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails
On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
Leominster, Westborough, other Mass. communities still waiting on Amazon Fresh stores to open
Officials in several Massachusetts communities are waiting for Amazon Fresh supermarkets to open their doors, but some locals don't have all the answers as to when that's going to happen. Talk of Amazon Fresh locations opening in Billerica, Saugus, Westborough, Braintree and Leominster has been ongoing since last year but...
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed
CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab.Concrete debris fell from the garage and shattered glass panels above the lobby of the station, injuring the hand of a young girl in the lobby. The driver was taken to a local hospital. Alewife Station will remain closed indefinitely, Transit Police said, as crews clean up and the structural integrity of the building is evaluated.The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
