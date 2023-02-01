ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails

On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
QUINCY, MA
high-profile.com

Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development

Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab.Concrete debris fell from the garage and shattered glass panels above the lobby of the station, injuring the hand of a young girl in the lobby. The driver was taken to a local hospital. Alewife Station will remain closed indefinitely, Transit Police said, as crews clean up and the structural integrity of the building is evaluated.The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife. 
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA

