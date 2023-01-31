Read full article on original website
Refresh for Success 2nd semester school supply drive a big success!
Capitol Radio Group, along with NewsChannel 20 (WICS), Security Bank, Office Depot, and the Springfield Urban League partnered up to collect mid-year school supplies for students in Springfield schools. “Refresh for Success” was a grass roots effort put together by a handful of community leaders. Amy Beadle, Marketing Manager for “Visit Springfield” said there are a lot of school supply drives before school starts…but there weren’t any for mid-year. “Kids run out of supplies, and we thought this would be a great way to help replenish the pens, notebooks, erasers, folders and more”.
CWLP, convention bureau budgets
Springfield water bills are likely to go up – maybe not this year, but soon, chief utility engineer Doug Brown told aldermen during budget hearings Wednesday. “It’s just another challenging year,” said Brown, “with expenses rising and large infrastructure projects coming. “We’re going to use $710,000...
Riverton preparer to prison for tax fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Riverton man 50-year old Jason Hines of East Menard Street, was sentenced on February 1 to a year and a half in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
