Capitol Radio Group, along with NewsChannel 20 (WICS), Security Bank, Office Depot, and the Springfield Urban League partnered up to collect mid-year school supplies for students in Springfield schools. “Refresh for Success” was a grass roots effort put together by a handful of community leaders. Amy Beadle, Marketing Manager for “Visit Springfield” said there are a lot of school supply drives before school starts…but there weren’t any for mid-year. “Kids run out of supplies, and we thought this would be a great way to help replenish the pens, notebooks, erasers, folders and more”.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO