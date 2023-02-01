A Record Number of Upper Bucks Tech Students Win Awards Through Major Competition

Image via Upper Bucks Tech

A Bucks County high school is celebrating the success of several students who walked away from a major event with medals in hand.

Twenty students from Quakertown Community High School who are attending Upper Bucks County Technical School earned medals at the SkillsUSA District 11 competition. 11 students are now advancing to the State Competition.

The students, whose main school is a part of the Quakertown Community School District, competed in events that saw them utilize their skills in Building Construction, Culinary Arts, Diesel Equipment Technology, Power Equipment Technology, and other related topics and skillsets.

“Congrats to all competitors at the @SkillsUSA competition,” the tech school said online.

“Students prepared well, worked hard, had fun, and thoroughly enjoyed the competition. We had a record number of students who earned medals at the SkillsUSA District 11 competition.”

