Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Treasury makes more electric SUVs eligible for tax credits
WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department said Friday it is making more electric vehicles — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying by...
Click2Houston.com
Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology
WASHINGTON – Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is...
Comments / 0