Years ago, I read an academic study about kids and how they told stories about their lives. Frequently, their stories would borrow from movies or shows they had seen and sometimes, their stories appeared to be direct copies of those programs. The temptation at this point may be to say, “Media is replacing kids’ imaginations!” but the researcher went a bit deeper. In looking very closely at the language the kids used, she could see moments where they had inserted themselves into these stories or had brought the characters into their own worlds. The kids’ stories were therefore a blend of their own lives with stories and characters that mattered to them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO