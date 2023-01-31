Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Salman Rushdie will not promote new novel after attack
Salman Rushdie’s recovery is progressing after the attack on him five months ago, but he will not be promoting his new novel, his agent has confirmed. Rushdie wrote Victory City before was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state, leaving him with the loss of sight in one eye and without the use of one hand. It will be his first book to have been published since then.
crimereads.com
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Top 10 books about family secrets | Jyoti Patel
Lies told and truths hidden give compelling life to fiction and memoir by authors from Maggie O’Farrell to Ocean Vuong and Claire Keegan
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothers
DURHAM – Most sports fans are familiar with legendary tennis star Arthur Ashe and his historical achievements: the first Black man to win a Grand Slam title in the U.S. Open; the first Black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team; and the only Black player ever to win the singles’ title at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open before retiring in 1980. However, what the casual lover of the sport can’t assimilate is how everything for Ashe came to fruition, and how his younger brother Johnnie made sure that he was with his brother every step of the way, even sacrificing his own dreams and aspirations to help his brother change the history of tennis forever.
Top 10 imaginary journeys in literature
Growing up in South Africa, it seemed that most of the damp, spotted books available to me were published in Britain. They tended to be set either in gothic country houses or on the streets of London, and they left me with a very clear (if partial and fictitious) impression of the city. When I moved to Britain, I spent several days wandering around London and felt a strong sense of deja vu: a simultaneous recognition and alienation that comes from the converging of real and invented places.
Saint Omer review – witchcraft and baby killing in extraordinary real-life courtroom drama
Documentary maker Alice Diop delivers a piercing fiction feature in the form of a courtroom drama, based on a real-life case: mysterious, tragic and intimately unnerving. The severity and poise of this calmly paced movie, its emotional reserve and moral seriousness – and the elusive, implied confessional dimension concerning Diop herself – make it an extraordinary experience.
5 new books to read this week
Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
Book Club’s next read is ‘Small World’ by Laura Zigman
Join the live author discussion with The Silver Unicorn Bookstore's Megan Birch-McMichael, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. For our February selection, Laura Zigman’s “Small World,” we turn our eyes to an apartment in Cambridge. Zigman’s sixth novel is perhaps her most personal, and also perhaps her best. It tells the story of two sisters who move in together (in an apartment in Cambridge) in middle age following their divorces, and the close proximity forces them to reckon with their childhood. Specifically, their other sister who was disabled and died when they were still kids.
oprahdaily.com
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
comicon.com
Backstories Of Critical Role’s Mighty Nein In ‘Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins’
Dark Horse Books and Critical Role have announced Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition Volume 1. This first of two oversized volumes collects the whimsical, tragic, and sometimes haunting backstories of Jester Lavorre, Caleb Widogast, Yasha Nydoorin, and Nott the Brave. These stories are each available as a standalone graphic novel, but now, this Library Edition collects them all together in one oversized volume. Like the Mighty Nein, these stories are better together, including an expanded sketchbook section and all-new cover art by Robynn Frauhn.
artandeducation.net
Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media
Application deadline: March 7, final deadline for non-EU applicants / priority deadline for EU applicants. The Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media is a two-year postgraduate program that focuses primarily on artistic and experimental lens-based practices (both still and moving image/animation) that embrace the use of artifice, formal and technical innovation, fictional strategies, and other unconventional visual approaches to create new and meaningful visions of the world.
ebookfriendly.com
Jane Austen books – free ebook and audiobook downloads
If you buy an item via this post, we may get a small affiliate fee. Details. All Jane Austen’s novels are available for free from Project Gutenberg, both as ebooks and audiobooks. You can also read them online, right on your computer. Jane Austen’s novels are beloved for their...
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Mary Balogh Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Mary Balogh is a bestselling Welsh Canadian author famous for her regency romance novels. Her career began in 1985 with her...
nutfreenerd.com
The White Album by Joan Didion
“Of course great hotels have always been social ideas, flawless mirrors to the particular societies they service.” (“In the Islands”) Published in 1979, The White Album is a collection of Didion’s essays that were previously included in magazines. These essays span a myriad of topics, from Didion’s thoughts on California, Hollywood, and Hawaii to the transport of water, dams, the women’s movement, Georgia O’Keefe, and even shopping malls. Didion also delves into more personal topics, such as the chronic migraines she suffered. Yet, each essay has a piece of Didion in it, each topic is portrayed and conveyed through Didion’s thoughtful, meticulous lens.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Books About Celtic Mythology Reviewed and Ranked
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The Celts have long been a source of mystery and intrigue. Their culture kept records orally through songs, stories, and...
Book Review: “The Book of Speculation” by Erika Swyler
Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.
