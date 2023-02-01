Athens Tech has representative on Leadership Academy

Dr. Kristen Douglas is the Athens Tech representative on a 25-member Senior Leadership Academy put together by the Technical College System of Georgia. The new Academy is designed to promote professional advancement for faculty and staff at technical colleges around the state. Its members will receive training from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.

“We are excited to kick-off this first cohort of the Senior Leadership Academy to nurture and develop leaders in technical education in Georgia,” said Dr. Alvetta Thomas, President, Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG. “The Senior Leadership Academy provides participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for success as they continue building their careers at TCSG.”

The Senior Leadership Academy is a yearlong program divided into eight two-day sessions. The first cohort will receive 160 hours of content, including 18 hours of leadership training through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government. The Academy is designed to provide participants with greater understanding of the operation and administrative functions of TCSG and its colleges such as strategic planning, data driven decision making, budgeting, student affairs, compliance, workforce development, and legal services, among others. Participants will be meeting with the Commissioner, college presidents, members of the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia, and industry partners throughout the year.

“By providing a leadership development program for our employees, we are letting them know that TCSG is invested in our people and committed to helping them grow in their career,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “These 25 participants are the future leaders of TCSG and our colleges, and I look forward to supporting them in their journey.”

