WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star
Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango. This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné
A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.
PWMania
Tasha Steelz Requests Time Off from Impact Wrestling Following New Contract Signing
Tasha Steelz reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling. Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment in which Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the week before to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace, and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller discussed how the Steelz – Evans tag team’s repeated losses are affecting them, as well as the tension between the two. Evans agreed that there is some tension between the two, which prompted Steelz to declare that “this isn’t working,” and she walked out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s In: Update On WWE’s Plans For Sami Zayn Going Forward
Stick to the plan. We are coming up on WrestleMania 39 and the show’s main event has already been set. After winning the men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes became the new #1 contender to Roman Reigns. Their title match has officially been set up, but there is a detail involving someone else on the roster. One other wrestler is rather popular at the moment, but WWE has made up its mind.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
411mania.com
New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced an eight-man tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Wednesday that the Design will team with Sami Callihan against the team of Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura as you can see below. The updated lineup for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
San Antonio Spurs Player Interested In Working With WWE
A report from Fightful Select suggests that a current NBA player and Olympic gold medalist would love to work with WWE. San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson is a lifelong WWE fan. He named Rey Mysterio as his favorite Superstar. While speaking at a WWE Special Olympics event this week, Johnson said he’d love to work with WWE in the future. He thinks that if he were to have a manager, he’d choose his college coach John Calipari over his NBA coach Gregg Popovich.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kota Ibushi Is A Free Agent After Expiration Of NJPW Contract, NJPW Confirms Departure
New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced that Kota Ibushi is no longer with the company. Ibushi’s contract expired on January 31st, and the decorated wrestler is officially a free agent. You can read the official announcement below:. “Kota Ibushi leaves New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With the conclusion of his...
