Columbia, SC

247Sports

Beamer addresses defensive end position

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer called the defensive end position one of “critical” need just a couple of weeks ago and that spot hasn’t been addressed since those comments. There’s still an NCAA Transfer Portal window to go, so there is still opportunity to bring in another player or two as reinforcements.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Adds Top EDGE Prospect Desmond Umeozulu

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy

COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks have put together one of the top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC

COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday

USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks add yet another from the Transfer Portal

USC was not finished adding to their football roster Wednesday afternoon after Shane Beamer acknowledged the signings of WR Nyck Harbor and WR Elijah Caldwell. Wednesday night, in a tweet highlighting newcomers from Georgia, the Gamecocks revealed former Georgia and Tennessee WR/DB Deangelo Gibbs (6-1 200) had joined the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina

Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

National Signing Day Recap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers. At Lexington, a trio of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent

Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
wearecamdenhs.com

SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES

Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
CAMDEN, SC

