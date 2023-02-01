Read full article on original website
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Beamer addresses defensive end position
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer called the defensive end position one of “critical” need just a couple of weeks ago and that spot hasn’t been addressed since those comments. There’s still an NCAA Transfer Portal window to go, so there is still opportunity to bring in another player or two as reinforcements.
South Carolina Ready For Round Two With Kentucky
Dawn Staley and South Carolina will look to win their 28th straight game when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night.
South Carolina Football Adds Top EDGE Prospect Desmond Umeozulu
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have put together one of the top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
Mazeo Bennett Sets Commitment Date
After a long wait, South Carolina fans will finally know where four-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett will continue his athletic career.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday
USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks add yet another from the Transfer Portal
USC was not finished adding to their football roster Wednesday afternoon after Shane Beamer acknowledged the signings of WR Nyck Harbor and WR Elijah Caldwell. Wednesday night, in a tweet highlighting newcomers from Georgia, the Gamecocks revealed former Georgia and Tennessee WR/DB Deangelo Gibbs (6-1 200) had joined the program.
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina
Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
WLTX.com
National Signing Day Recap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers. At Lexington, a trio of...
Zavion Hardy Announces Future Plans
South Carolina defensive line commit Zavion Hardy has undergone a slight change of plans on national signing day.
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent
Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
wearecamdenhs.com
SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES
Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
