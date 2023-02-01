ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Protesters must pay Madame Tussauds compensation over waxwork King cake stunt

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qG28Y_0kYTRyT900

Two Just Stop Oil protesters must pay Madame Tussauds £3,500 in compensation after slapping vegan chocolate cakes in the face of a waxwork of the King.

Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson, 29, were found guilty of criminal damage on Tuesday after Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard they targeted the model “in the manner of a slapstick comedy using custard pies”.

The activists smeared the cakes, which were topped with shaving foam, in the model’s face, before quoting Charles’s own words on climate change on October 24 last year.

His waxwork needed to be repainted after the substances were cleaned off following the stunt at the popular London tourist destination, while its jacket, shirt and bow tie needed to be dry-cleaned.

The model, along with those of the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales – which can cost between £75,000 and £200,000 to make – were removed from display until the following morning.

McFadden and Johnson denied causing £3,500 of criminal damage, with the costs said to have been incurred by the repainting, as well as the cleaning of clothes and real hair wigs of the waxworks, and the royal set, including a red throne.

The court heard some staff had to work an extra five hours, while admission was halted for almost an hour, which could have prevented up to 900 people entering during the busy half-term holiday.

Johnson said they had rejected the idea of using hot soup, while McFadden told the court she had practised the cake stunt with another person.

“The substance was carefully chosen to inflict as little damage as possible,” said Johnson.

McFadden added: “Shaving foam on a waxwork is nothing compared to the damage we see from the climate crisis.”

However, prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said: “Your actions have done nothing whatsoever to help those persons effected by climate change, have they?”

He added: “Putting a custard pie on a waxwork model of King Charles is not going to convince anyone about climate change, it is a totally trivial action.”

District Judge Neeta Minhas convicted them of causing £3,500 of criminal damage, telling the pair she was satisfied the damage was “significant” and “not minor or temporary”.

“If the damage is significant, even within a peaceful protest, it would not be disproportionate to have a conviction and I find you both guilty,” she said.

The judge gave self-employed artist Johnson, who has no previous convictions, a 12-month conditional discharge but ordered him to pay £1,750 compensation and £250 costs.

McFadden, who has three previous convictions for aggravated trespass, was ordered to pay the same amount of compensation and costs, and handed a 12-month community order, including 80 hours of unpaid work.

Opening the case, Mr Bryan said: “Mr Johnson and Ms McFadden, like thousands of others, went into and made their way through the room in which models of the royal family were on display – four figures including King Charles, Queen Camilla , Prince William and Princess Kate.

“However, Mr Johnson and Ms McFadden weren’t there simply to enjoy the display and take some photos for their friends, they were climate protesters from Just Stop Oil.

“They removed their outer clothing to reveal Just Stop Oil T-shirts they were wearing underneath.

“They took out a cake, topped with some sort of foam and each in turn slapped the cake into the face of the model of King Charles rather in the manner of a slapstick comedy using custard pies.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source

While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
Time Out Global

Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home

If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
RadarOnline

'Like Setting Off A Nuclear Bomb': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Not Welcome' At BAFTA Party Over Ongoing Drama With Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “not welcome” at this year’s BAFTA Tea Party as a result of the couple’s ongoing drama with the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come in the wake of Harry’s new memoir Spare and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the renegade royals were reportedly not invited to the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday.“BAFTA decided it was a terrible idea [to invite them],” one consultant for the charitable British organization told the Sun on Sunday. “They thought it would be a PR disaster.”“For them to roll out the red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle Wanted to Be ‘the Beyoncé of the U.K.’ After Marrying Prince Harry, New Book Claims

Royal correspondent Valentine Low is the reporter who published the story alleging that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staffers were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex before the pair stepped down from their roles as working royals. The Sussexses have called the claims “a smear campaign” before Low spoke to several of those individuals who brought forth such accusations for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.
ILLINOIS STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter

When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
The Independent

Man caught in Windsor Castle grounds with crossbow admits trying to harm Queen

A man has admitted trying to harm the Queen after being caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act, during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.The most serious charge under Section Two of the Treason Act said that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, or to...
Page Six

Kate Middleton steps out in 12-year-old jacket

Kate Middleton is dipping into her fashion archives. The Princess of Wales, 41, released a video with UK radio host and TV personality Roman Kemp today as part of her “Shaping Us” campaign, and in the clip, she sports a shearling jacket that brings back memories of her early days in the royal family. Wearing a cozy brown “Darwin” jacket by L.K. Bennett that she first wore in 2011, the royal takes a walk through the woods with Kemp in the video as they discuss the importance of mental health and how it shapes children’s futures. The sheepskin jacket features a furry...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy