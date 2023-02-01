Read full article on original website
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Popculture
'Bridgerton' Star Leaves Netflix Series Ahead of Season 3
One of the biggest Bridgerton stars has left the Netflix series, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Deadline reports that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, has officially exited the show. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role for a handful of episodes in Season 2.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
The Blacklist will come to a close after its upcoming 10th season on NBC debuting February 26
NBC is bidding farewell to Red Reddington, announcing the upcoming 10th season of their hit drama series The Blacklist will be its last.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
La Brea Season 2 Resumes With Stampeding Buffalo, a Murder Mystery and a Twisted Ankle (RECAP)
On the heels of being renewed for Season 3, NBC’s La Brea resumed its sophomore run on Tuesday night with back-to-back episodes that involved stampeding buffalo, a pretty random murder, a conspicuously sudden preponderance of red, star-shaped flowers, and the long-awaited revisiting of the Aaron storyline (!) we all came for. After Eve, Gavin, Josh, Izzy, Caroline, Sam and Riley landed back in 10,000 B.C. (Josh was MIA for a bit due to a twisted ankle/plot point), Gavin and Izzy made tracks for the Lazarus tower, hoping to play the “We are family!” card long enough with James that Caroline could...
