Deadline

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency

EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife

NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show

NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Popculture

'Bridgerton' Star Leaves Netflix Series Ahead of Season 3

One of the biggest Bridgerton stars has left the Netflix series, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Deadline reports that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, has officially exited the show. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role for a handful of episodes in Season 2.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
ComicBook

Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series

CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
thedigitalfix.com

Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale

The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
HollywoodLife

‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)

Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Popculture

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
TVLine

La Brea Season 2 Resumes With Stampeding Buffalo, a Murder Mystery and a Twisted Ankle (RECAP)

On the heels of being renewed for Season 3, NBC’s La Brea resumed its sophomore run on Tuesday night with back-to-back episodes that involved stampeding buffalo, a pretty random murder, a conspicuously sudden preponderance of red, star-shaped flowers, and the long-awaited revisiting of the Aaron storyline (!) we all came for. After Eve, Gavin, Josh, Izzy, Caroline, Sam and Riley landed back in 10,000 B.C. (Josh was MIA for a bit due to a twisted ankle/plot point), Gavin and Izzy made tracks for the Lazarus tower, hoping to play the “We are family!” card long enough with James that Caroline could...
