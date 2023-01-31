Read full article on original website
Securing South Dakota agriculture
Agriculture is the bedrock of South Dakota. The ag industry is tough, and it’s often thankless, but it truly is how we feed the world. As a lifelong farmer and rancher myself, I take great pride in my rural upbringing. Not a day goes by where I don’t appreciate the life lessons I learned from my parents on our farm. At our house it was always go, go, go. We were constantly making things better, faster and more efficient. That’s the exact attitude of so many of our farmers and ranchers across South Dakota. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to go to work every day to serve them.
Deliveries to crush plants pressure sunflower prices
Producers have been delivering sunflower seeds in big numbers in recent weeks and that has put pressure on prices. “Heavy deliveries to the crush plants continued to push nearby sunflower prices $1.25-$1.50 lower this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Jan.30 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower also trended lower at 25 cents to $1 lower.”
Western farmers, ranchers still suffering
With more than 60 percent of the American West, Southwest and Central Plains categorized as D1 – moderate drought – or worse, the American Farm Bureau Federation conducted a fourth round of its survey to evaluate drought’s continued impact on farm and ranch businesses. The 17 states...
Proactive fungicide use gaining in popularity
Farmers are increasingly applying fungicides proactively, and many believe the practice is paying off. While there is no debate that plant disease affects yield, some studies as well as anecdotal evidence suggests that applying fungicides outside the presence of disease can boost yields in corn and soybeans. “Fungicide use has...
Evaluation of foliar fungicides on soybeans in 2022
Editor’s note: The following was written by Daren Mueller, associate professor and extension plant pathologist at Iowa State University for the ISU extension website on Jan. 13. Foliar fungicides were evaluated across seven Iowa State University research and demonstration farms to determine their performance for disease and yield response...
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Genetics show strength for seedstock producer
GARNER, Iowa – All it took was a little horse trading to get the Greiman family into the Angus business more than a century ago. “My great-grandfather came here from Germany, and there weren’t a lot of Angus cattle around,” Ted Greiman says. “He rode the train to Chicago to sell his cattle and saw an advertisement for Angus and thought he would buy a bull. But it would have cost more than what he got for his cattle.
Knox’s swine research has ‘global impact’ on industry
Rob Knox is a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois, where he serves as a state Extension specialist and does research of global impact. The native of Delaware earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Nebraska in reproductive physiology. His research focuses on replacement gilt management, A.I. and fertility of frozen swine semen, housing effects on reproduction, diagnostic ultrasound, and hormonal control of reproduction.
Paint Brush Farm focuses on the details
With the stroke of her brush, artist CJ Brown brings to life images of livestock and murals of the past. Her creations grace the halls of homes and even hang on the walls of corporations, such as the American Angus Hall of Fame and Cargill Meat Solutions. Brown has done...
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
This week’s column is all over the map. As sometimes happens in the world of outdoor travel, I experienced a lot of “this went wrong” kind of experiences. My daughter, Selina Walters, now 22, and I have taken part in some form of a winter outdoor getaway every year of her life – during elementary, middle and high school, and now college. She just finished her seventh semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Durum market slow with Great Lakes ports closed
This is typically a slow time of year after the Great Lakes ports have closed, and that’s where the durum market is at this time … slow. Most cash bids around the durum region range from $9 to $9.25, which is about 25 cents lower than in mid-January. Most of the cash bids are closer to $9.
Waste turns into black gold
ASHLAND, Wis. – We often hear of someone who has the Midas touch; everything they are associated with turns to gold. But when one looks more closely it becomes evident that hard work combined with skill and good ideas are what produces the gold. And sometimes gold is found in unusual places.
Wheat prices continue to be mired in trading range
Looking back at the last couple months, spring wheat prices have been stuck in a trading range in the high $8s to the low $9s. “In the past couple of months, nearby futures ranged from $8.75 to $9.50, and more recently we really haven't gotten past the $9.25 mark,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that local cash prices have been ranging from $8.45-$8.85.
Apply now to attend 2023 Nebraska Ag Youth Institute
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting applications for its biggest youth outreach event - the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). NAYI brings together hundreds of high school juniors and seniors for one week every year to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with ag leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture.
