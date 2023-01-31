The Humanized Mouse Preclinical CRO provides a new service to study tumor progression in never-before-seen depth. TransCure bioServices adds BioVolume 3D imaging to its service offerings, enabling them to deliver even higher quality tumor growth results to customers. With a deeper understanding of how tumors grow and respond to stimuli, researchers can more quickly develop the highly efficacious treatments urgently needed to tackle different cancers. The new service is a world first in 3D imaging, allowing the measurement and visualization of tumor growth in animal models across preclinical research, oncology, and drug development.

