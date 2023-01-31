Read full article on original website
TransCure bioServices offers BioVolume 3D imaging for insightful preclinical oncology research
The Humanized Mouse Preclinical CRO provides a new service to study tumor progression in never-before-seen depth. TransCure bioServices adds BioVolume 3D imaging to its service offerings, enabling them to deliver even higher quality tumor growth results to customers. With a deeper understanding of how tumors grow and respond to stimuli, researchers can more quickly develop the highly efficacious treatments urgently needed to tackle different cancers. The new service is a world first in 3D imaging, allowing the measurement and visualization of tumor growth in animal models across preclinical research, oncology, and drug development.
A Data-Driven Approach to Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s
February 3, 2023 | Every three seconds, a patient develops Alzheimer’s. In 2020, more than 55 million people were living with the disease. This number is predicted to more than double every twenty years. Yet, despite extensive efforts and investments from the pharmaceutical industry over recent decades—with an estimated annual spend of $3.5 billion on Alzheimer’s and dementia research by the US government—progress has been slow.
Microbiosci Designs Pseudomonas Fluorescens Fermentation to Support Clinical Research for Several Disease Disorders
Microbiosci, the division of Creative Biogene, is fully engaged in developing unique technologies that provide global scientists with high-quality products and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, and sequencing. With years of experience, Creative Biogene is dedicated to delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary through infection detection, prevention, and novel pharmaceutical protein production. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its pseudomonas fluorescens fermentationto support clinical research for several disease disorders.
DDA Platform Accelerates Drug Discovery Process with Wide Range of Assays and Services
DDA platform, the division of Creative Bioarray, is an innovative biotechnology company whose mission is developing unique technologies that provide global scientists with high-quality products and satisfactory services. With cutting-edge technologies and platforms, Creative Bioarray offers unique and specialized support that bridges the entire drug discovery process. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of its wide range of assays and services which can be applied to accelerate the drug discovery process.
Creative Bioarray Constructed More Than 6000 Types of High-quality Tissue Microarrays
Histobiolab, the division of Creative Bioarray, is a full-service provider for histology and histopathology needs. With a wide range of high-quality normal human and animal cells, cell culture medium and reagents, FISH probes, tissue arrays, microorganisms and equipment, Histobiolab is dedicated to developing unique technologies that provide global scientists with high-quality products and satisfactory services to facilitate the investigation of life science researches. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of more than 6000 types of high-quality tissue microarrays to satisfy diverse needs.
Alfa Chemistry Newly Releases Photosensitizers, Photocatalysts, and Quantum Dots
Photochemistry focuses on the study of chemical reactions under the influence of light and is closely related to a wide spectrum of sciences, covering physics, organic and inorganic chemistry, materials science, biology and medicine. As a chemical supplier aiming to provide the most comprehensive list of chemicals to customers, Alfa Chemistry recently launched three types of photochemistry-related materials, i.e., photosensitizers, photocatalysts, and quantum dots, to its versatile product portfolios.
