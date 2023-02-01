Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
hh-today.com
Get ready for tree cutting at Monteith Park
If you visit Monteith Riverpark in Albany this week, you can’t miss the pink X’s on dozens of trees. All the trees thus marked are scheduled to be cut down before the month is out. This is one aspect of the city’s big Waterfront Project, an aspect that...
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore
More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
opb.org
Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets
Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
orangemedianetwork.com
New wine bar brings burst of flavor to downtown Corvallis with grand opening
Nick Cheatham first dreamed of opening Corazón while pruning grape vines in the dreary mid-winter three years ago. Now Corazón’s grand opening is here, officially open as of Jan. 31, with a wine-tasting event set for Feb. 1. “I wanted to bring the Corvallis wine community together...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23
Wednesday was “City Day at the Capitol” in Salem and we met with delegations from Philomath, Toledo, Newport, Siletz, Yachats, and Lincoln City. We talked about homelessness, water systems, police stations, sidewalks, and rodeo stands. At the end of the day, I invited everyone down to the House Chamber for a group photo.
cityofsalem.net
Salem's Nesting Bald Eagles
Welcome to the Eagle page, here we share live updates that have been submitted by our volunteers, post pictures of our paired eagles throughout their nesting timeline, and update the public on the safety procedures in place during this season. Conservation and Recovery. The bald eagle is an inspiring conservation...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
kptv.com
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
